Community lashes out biased report of Human Rights Watch

"Human Rights Watch" organization operating in the United States of America has released a report entitled "Azerbaijan: Ensure the rights of civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh". At first glance, it may seem normal for organizations that are said to deal with human rights to issue reports on this topic. The gross errors and exaggerations in the said report could be explained by the sensitivity of such organizations to human rights. However, the clearly biased and discriminatory approach of "Human Rights Watch" calls into question all of its activities."

According to Azernews, this was stated in a statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

It was noted that "Human Rights Watch" has not once commented on the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia:

"We sent the request to the organization several times, the last time on August 12, 2023, with a request to comment on the violation of our rights by Armenia and to support our right to return, but remained unanswered.

In the said report, Human Rights Watch, on the one hand, demands that the Republic of Azerbaijan create conditions for the Armenians who want to leave Karabakh to leave the country, and on the other hand, immediately reminds them of their right to return. In this case, we would like to ask "Human Rights Watch" why did they not remember the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia even once in 30 years?

This blatant bias and discrimination proves that Human Rights Watch has nothing to do with human rights and that this organization is just a cheap political tool in the hands of certain circles.

We demand from the "Human Rights Watch" organization to end discrimination against Azerbaijanis on ethnic and religious grounds, not to hinder the re-integration in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and to support the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland.



