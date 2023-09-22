Mine incident investigation pursued in Azerbaijan's Shusha - General Prosecutor's Office

In connection with the mine incident that occurred in Shusha (in the territory that passed under the control of the Azerbaijani Army), the Shusha district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation, Azernews reports citing press service of Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's.

An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1965) who was driving a bulldozer while carrying out road construction work was injured on September 22 at about 12:00 (GMT+4) as a result of the explosion of a mine laid on the road in the territory of Khalfali village in Azerbaijan's Shusha district.

As a result of the incident, the man received minor injuries. There is no danger to his life.

Moreover, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said that a total of 2,728 mines produced in Armenia in 2021 have been discovered and deactivated in Karabakh from August 2022 to the present.