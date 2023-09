Stand of Armenian terrorists' photos being demolished in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Social media have released footage of the dismantling of a stand with photos of the members of Armenian illegal armed groups [which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Garabagh war] killed in the 2020 second Garabagh war in Khankendi city, Azernews reports citing Trend.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in the near future.

An agreement was reached to hold another meeting soon.