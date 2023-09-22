Tractor blows up on mine in territory controlled by Azerbaijani army

In Shusha, a tractor was hit by a mine in the area under the control of the Azerbaijani Army, and one person was injured, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Press Service of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Azernews reports.

According to information, a civilian born in 1965, who was engaged in road construction activities in the area under the control of the Azerbaijan Army, with the tractor he was driving, was hit by a landmine. As a result of the incident, the tractor driver was slightly injured. His life is not in danger.

Mining civilian areas is once again an indicator of Armenia's insidious intention against the civilian population, a manifestation of terrorism committed against humanity.