Azerbaijan develops relations with number of countries in African region

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation prospects between the two countries.

Addressing the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov hailed developing relations with a number of countries in the African region, including Rwanda, during the country’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

During the meeting, the parties signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda" and the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on the Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports".