Yerevan may pay heavy price to CSTO for its betrayal of Russia

By Azernews

Rena Murshud

The illegal Armenian armed groups surrendered shortly after the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Garabagh and near Khankendi.

It should be noted that since September 19, the units of the Armenian armed forces formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, fired intensively at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Aghdam district with various types of weapons.

Following the terror committed by Armenians in Garabagh, a mass rally was also held in Yerevan against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In addition to blaming the PM for losing the lands they occupied decades ago, Armenians also mentioned the USA, Russia and other countries adding them in their list of 'guilty'.

Thus, Armenians, who did not receive any support from Putin, gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Armenia and held a protest. With the so-called "flag" of “Nagorno Karabakh”, Armenian revanchists demanded the Russians to fight along with the separatist elements.

It seems that Armenia, which is in a desperate situation, accuses all the countries that come before it. Accusing the United States of not imposing sanctions, Russia of not providing military assistance, Israel of providing arms to Azerbaijan, and brotherly countries Turkiye and Pakistan of helping Azerbaijan, Armenian separatist regime seems to have been cornered like a beaten dog. As a way out, the Armenians left alone in the square should either vacate Khankendi and return to their homes, or they should choose the first option and surrender.

However, it should be noted that in one of the statements of Russia, it was officially stated that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan.

An interesting point is what will be the reaction of the Kremlin to this disrespect of the Armenians towards the Russian embassy in Yerevan and themselves?

"At the moment, several processes are taking place here. The first and most important thing is to fully restore Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the entire Garabagh region, as well as to establish a full constitutional structure in the entire territory of Garabagh. For this purpose, the local anti-terrorist activities, which did not even last 24 hours, were very successfully completed. After that, there will be processes of restoration of Garabagh in Azerbaijan, restoration of state constitutions of Azerbaijan in the region, as well as creation of various forms of integration of the Armenian minority living in that region. After all, it is their decision whether to stay in Garabagh or leave."

Russian political scientist Sergey Markov said these words in his comment to AZERNEWS. According to him, people in Yerevan also struggle to figure out what they are fighting for. There are several directions here as well.

"Nikol Pashinyan intends to sharply distance Armenia from Russia. The Prime Minister wants to use the pessimism that has arisen in the minds of the Armenian public to turn his country towards France and the United States, which are Russia's rivals in the West. Pashinyan connects all these actions with France and also with the United States that is considered as the most important hegemonic power in the West. I would also like to note that Pashinyan himself is a product of the Soros Foundation, which helped him grow as a "politician"," Markov noted.

The expert added that Pashinyan blamed Russia and the CSTO for the "loss" of Garabagh. Therefore, he invited the US military to conduct exercises in the region. Also, the Prime Minister intends to include Armenia in the international court that issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin. In general, it turns out that the Russian President was banned from entering Armenia because Pashinyan threatened Putin with arrest.

Speaking about Russia's reaction to this action of the Armenians, the Russian political scientist noted that their reaction was quite calm. Russia cannot be as pro-Armenian as any Armenian. Because nobody can be more "Armenian" than the Armenians themselves.

"If Pashinyan himself has already admitted that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan, then what can be further discussed? We are observing now, is official Baku that restores the constitution in Garabagh, which is part of its country," Markov added.

"The second thing that Vladimir Putin pays attention to is helping to minimize the difficulties of the Armenian minority living in Garabagh. Therefore, Russian peacekeepers have opened the doors of their bases there to about 2,000 Armenian children and women. Another task of Russian peacekeepers is to help the Armenian minority who want to leave Garabagh and move to the territory of Armenia through a humanitarian corridor created for them. Because there is no direct connection between the Armenian minority living in Garabagh and Azerbaijan, Russia is playing the role of mediator," the expert emphasized.

In conclusion, the political analyst, talking about another point that Putin paid attention to, noted that currently, Russia wants to prevent Armenia's sharp break away from it and its inclination towards France and the United States, as well as NATO and the West as a whole. “Most likely, all secrets within the CSTO can no longer be passed on to Armenian military officials due to Armenia's treachery,” he said.