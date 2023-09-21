Representatives of Armenian minority of Karabakh gathering in Yevlakh

Representatives of the Armenian minority of Karabakh are gathering in Yevlakh, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh will be held in Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss issues of reintegration based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Note that in order to ensure the provisions of the Tripartite Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and restoration work and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as the restoration of the constitutional system of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the region.

As part of the measures using high-precision weapons on the front line and in the depths, the positions of formations of the Armenian armed forces, their long-term firing points, as well as combat assets and military facilities were disabled. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targeted; only legitimate military targets were disabled.

Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian minority of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023 at 13:00, an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures under the following conditions: formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan fold weapons, leave combat positions and military posts and completely disarm; formations of the Armenian armed forces leave the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenian illegal armed formations are disbanded.