Armenians are arming civilians and drawing them into battle - Anar Eyvazov

Running out of ammunition, the Armenian armed forces are trying to draw the civilians living in the Garabagh Economic Region into combat positions by forcibly arming them, Azernews reports, citing the head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov telling at a briefing.

He noted that the Armenian side is trying to create a wrong opinion in the international community.

It should be noted that for ensuring the provision of the tripartite declaration, the prevention of large-scale provocations committed in the Garabagh economic region, the disarmament and withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our territories, the neutralization of their military infrastructure, the returning of civilian population to the liberated territories, as well as the civilian workers involved in the reconstruction and restoration works and in order to ensure the safety of our military personnel and to restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been started in the region.