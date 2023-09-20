Armenians continue to commit crimes against civilians

"Yesterday, as a result of terrorist attacks carried out by Armenian armed forces, two civilians were killed," Azernews reports, citing senior prosecutor of the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Kanan Zeynalov, at a briefing held on 20 September.

He said that one of the civilians is Vidadi Farhadov, born in 1967, who worked in the housing and communal services, and the other is Mehman Hasanov, a civilian born in 1992, an excavator operator of one of the companies carrying out rehabilitation works in the area, was intentionally killed with multiple shrapnel wounds.

"All this indicates that illegal Armenian armed formations, as in the previous period, continue to commit terrorist crimes against civilians. Criminal cases are being investigated on each fact, and under the circumstances, investigative actions are being carried out by the Prosecutor's Office. Appropriate expertise has been appointed to determine the amount of damage to civilian infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, since yesterday some social media users have been posting unverified information on official government agencies, which has caused an artificial agitation around topics that are sensitive to the population, especially about the fact that we have a large number of false martyrs."

It should be noted that placement of information prohibited for dissemination on the information resource "Internet" or in the information and telecommunication network, as well as failure to prevent the placement of such information entails responsibility," Zeynalov emphasized.

He said that now law enforcement agencies are working in concert and any unlawful actions of this kind will be prevented.

"People who committed unlawful actions will be brought to justice. We are confident that the Azerbaijani people will demonstrate civil-state unity, as did during the 44-day Patriotic War, and unlawful actions will not be tolerated".