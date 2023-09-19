Armenians use radio interference against passenger plane on Tbilisi - Baku route

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, once again used radio-frequency interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

On September 18, from 20:28 to 20:34, there were degrades in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the E-190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Tbilisi-Baku route.