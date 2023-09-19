TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenians use radio interference against passenger plane on Tbilisi - Baku route

19 September 2023 [11:57] - TODAY.AZ

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, once again used radio-frequency interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

On September 18, from 20:28 to 20:34, there were degrades in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the E-190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Tbilisi-Baku route.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/239071.html

Print version

Views: 179

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also