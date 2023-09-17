Azerbaijani MFA considers repetition of claims of Armenian side by United States unacceptable

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a meeting with US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono said that the reiteration of the Armenian side's claims by the US is unacceptable, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the unacceptability of the Armenian side's repeated claims among international partners, including the US, who are well-informed about the situation in the region.

The minister underscored that despite Armenia's constant military and political provocations, its smear campaign against Azerbaijan, and its support for separatism on Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijan continues to maintain a constructive position.

Previously, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responded to recent allegations of US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim regarding the use of Lachin-Khankendi road.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia.