Abbas Ganbay

While Pashinyan is stalling time, on the one hand, to sign a peace treaty, on the other hand, to create panic about the next new conflict with Azerbaijan, subtly hinting at it at the beginning of the interview for foreign media that the Prime Minister gave on 13 September, to please his patrons.

In Khankendi people spontaneously are preparing for the reunification of the town with their native Azerbaijan, and this can be traced by the publications of the Armenian press, which during the week repeatedly wrote articles as followed "by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", The Interior Ministry of "artsakh" asks the citizens not to rally and not to provoke the situation, in case of 9 September about the illegal "presidential elections" for the unrecognized state. Other "decrees" attributed to the issuance of bread vouchers near schools from the "Housing Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the "administrative building of the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

It seems that either journalistic ethics in Yerevan gives a misfire, or these publications contribute to the psychological preparation of the Armenian society for the return of Khankendi to native Azerbaijan. According to the program, the Armenian Prime Minister accuses Azerbaijan and then finds an illusion of an imaginary solution, that the patrons of Armenians in the person of "EU civil mission" in Armenia allegedly are watching on the border and can ensure a peace in the so-called artsakh, where again Azerbaijan is to blame for being on its lands and peacefully wants to convince Armenians to withdraw their troops as agreed.

Trust in Armenians is on the red line, especially in the so-called politicians of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, and even after so many casualties clashes, and tricks inflicted by Armenians, Azerbaijan still offers peace and prosperity to the Armenian minority in Garabagh.

The cunning mind and poisonous tongue of the former journalist (Pashinyan) slyly said that an escalation scenario cannot be ruled out, and their option is to return the "withdrawn troops" to their permanent location. Armenia has not withdrawn its troops as agreed under the treaty.

The Armenian propaganda policy regarding trade routes on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and allegedly blocking them is false. An unrecognized regime in an unrecognized state pushing its society into the abyss of evil and dishonor, and not accepting food and medical aid from Azerbaijan is evidence that there are forces in Armenia and beyond its borders that wish to exert pressure on Azerbaijan by leading Armenian society down a false path.

The Azerbaijani government has repeatedly offered to supply Armenians in Garabagh with food, and medicine, via roads that provide closer and faster access than Lachin. The land routes proposed by Azerbaijan have been recognized as viable and usable by the European Union, the US, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Many call, speak and make beautiful speeches, but in reality, we see the concentration of several forces on Armenia's border with Azerbaijan. Armenia's exercises with the United States have aggravated relations between Russia and Armenia, as Russia is at war with Ukraine, geopolitical players are taking advantage of the moment to take under their wing the puppet state, in order to pursue their policy in their personal interests, waving aside the Armenians of Garabagh.

As the Armenian Prime Minister said, the countries of the conflict recognize each other's territorial integrity, and when asked by the journalist what he wanted to clarify in the minister's braided answers, whether his recognition of Garabagh within the Republic of Azerbaijan is conditioned by the signing of the peace treaty, or whether the Prime Minister recognizes it even before the signing of the peace treaty, Pashinyan replied "when after this agreement I gave a press conference in Yerevan, and the journalist asked whether the 86,600 square kilometers of Azerbaijan also include «Nagorno-Karabakh», I said yes, that includes "Nagorno-Karabakh" to be more precise, Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region.