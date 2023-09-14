MP: Many European countries fail to be objective about Garabagh issue

Qabil Ashirov

On September 9, the separatist regime created by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh held so-called "presidential elections." Countries throughout the world, including Bulgaria, Georgia, Ukraine, Hungary and manyothers, condemned it and expressed their concerns. However, Azerbaijan has heard such statements for over 30 years and would like to see the real measures taken in this regard, such as imposing sanctions and pressure on Armenia.

In a comment for AZERNEWS on the issue, Member of Parliament Fazil Mustafa said that the statements of countries throughout the world over the so-called elections in Garabagh do not seem to be much effective, as for some reason they avoid to directly convict Armenia, which is in fact, the main supporter of the separatist regime in the territories of Azerbaijan. He underlined that they make such statements according to the requirement of international law.

“It looks like these states have no intention to push Armenia on some discussion because they do not try to connect separatism in Garabagh with Armenia. From this point of view, we see attempts to protect Armenia as if it has a special privilege, despite the fact that we have revealed serious and revealing facts in this matter. In this regard, we should focus our main goal on the illegal activities of the Armenians in Garabagh and try to direct international public support towards us in order to prevent steps that would violate international law,” the MP noted.

As for sanctions on Armenia, the expert said that he does not expect that any country will impose sanctions on Armenia on this issue and added that sanctions are not the only means to force Armenia toward peace. Also, he noted the importance of working on it more strictly and keeping it always on the political agenda.

“Frankly, no sanctions are expected for Armenia in this matter. However, all pressures, including sanctions, may be important. Besides, they can support Azerbaijan’s demands by sending a fact-finding mission to force Armenia to take an active role in the peace-building process and at the same time paying compensation for the property of the Azerbaijani population that they have destroyed. But we have not observed these yet as Armenia has different intention.

However, we must continue our insistence in this direction and go over the issues related to the activities of this terrorist state against the law that supports separatism in Garabagh. Because in many cases it is tried to be forgotten and lived down unless it is repeated many times. And we should not allow it,” the MP added.

Further, F.Mustafa pointed out that European countries follow a policy of supporting separatism, more precisely many European countries did not pass the test in the Garabagh issue. Sometimes even we witness that a country like Spain makes certain decisions supporting separatism against Azerbaijan.

“I am certain that this is an issue that can be faced by every state like a boomerang. That is why such a precedent cannot be allowed to emerge. The spoiling of Armenians in Garabagh and their transformation into such a privileged nation creates fertile conditions for the growth of such privileged nations in Europe in the future. In this regard, we want them to take some steps in the direction of not being an obstacle to Azerbaijan and protecting the principles of international law, rather than exerting some kind of pressure,” Fazil Mustafa concluded.