Armenia tastes bitter consequences of its successive provocations

By Azernews

Elnur Enveroglu

Since September 12, 2022, Armenia has brought the situation in the region to a critical state by causing continuous provocations against Azerbaijan. Despite having suffered a large number of human and material losses after the Patriotic War, Armenia has not stopped illegal and secret military operations, as well as sabotage.

All this has caused Armenia, which wanted to carry out its revanchist policy and tried to change the current situation to its advantage, to create tension in the direction of Lachin, Kalbajar and Zangilan districts near the border.

Nevertheless, Armenia has resorted to all means to justify itself in the eyes of international organizations and continues to do so. Yerevan administration even invited the representatives of the international organization to the country to blame the provocations and sabotages they caused on Azerbaijan, but all his plans were in vain.

Having adequately responded to the insidious intentions of Armenia, Azerbaijan proved once again that Armenia is a provocative and terrorist-prone state. On September 13, the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, held an operational meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces regarding the provocations caused by Armenia on the Armenia-Azerbaijani border.

Armenia's next attempts of attack

In the period after the 44-day war, Armenia began to sabotage peace negotiations, opening of communications, all initiatives and steps taken in the direction of ensuring security in the region by campaigning against Azerbaijan in the international world. Armenia has clearly violated the promises it made regarding peace negotiations in trilateral meetings with both the West and Russia, and has even refused to implement the provisions of the tripartite statement signed on November 10, 2020.

It should be noted that during those times, a revanchist atmosphere was being stirred up in Armenia, "return of lands", "ensuring the independence of Garabagh", etc. such claims were artificially stimulated.

After the humiliating defeat, Pashinyan, who was re-elected as prime minister, prioritized the task of rebuilding his destroyed army in order to justify himself in front of the revanchist Armenian society. Thus, in order to restore the failed army in Armenia, weapons from different countries began to be bought. At the same time, military personnel and weapons were sent to Garabagh, and attempts were made to create a new point of resistance there. Armenia tried to create new military facilities on the border with Azerbaijan, to form a springboard for a future attack in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin. Of course, all this was at the expense of Armenian lobbyists from abroad and financial aid from various sources belonging to the West.

It should be emphasized that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during his speech at the forum held in Vladivostok in 2022, actually claimed a new military conflict, and this statement became a political announcement of the tension that began on September 12.

All this showed that Armenia has been preparing for a revenge for a long time and is paving the political, military, and informational ground for it. The handing over of Lachin to Azerbaijan was another heavy blow for the Armenian authorities, and another military-political adventure was started to neutralize internal pressures and change public opinion.

However, Azerbaijan has repeatedly exposed Armenia's revanchist policy at various levels, has shown on the basis of facts what purpose the implemented preparations serve, and has warned the Armenian authorities that these attempts will lead to serious consequences for it.

Armenia's adventurous plans backfired

In fact, the events that took place on September 12-13 are analogous to the conflict that took place on July 12, 2020 at the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz district as a result of the next provocation by Armenia. Once again, Azerbaijan was subjected to military and political provocation by Armenia and had to respond and take adequate steps to ensure its security.

The next adventure of Armenia once again showed that any step taken in the direction of changing the new reality formed in the region will lead to new tragedies for Armenia itself.

Thus, all the military facilities built by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan in the direction of Lachin, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which posed a threat to the security of Azerbaijan, were destroyed. As a result, Azerbaijan has taken control of the entire transport and communication system, very important heights in that region. In addition, a large number of Armenian military equipment, two S-300 missiles and a missile system worth more than a billion (224 billion according to official information), more than 400 personnel, a large number of military facilities and dozens of posts were destroyed, as well as hundreds of servicemen were injured.

Thus, it became clear once again what bitter consequences Armenia's successive provocations against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's military units will lead to. By carrying out a unique retaliatory operation lasting only 7 hours, the Azerbaijani Army overturned the long-term plans of Armenia.

Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who were martyred as a result of Armenia's latest provocation sacrificed their lives for the defense of our native land and to prevent new aggression plans of the enemy. They once again demonstrated their heroism, bravery to the enemy and the whole world. The Azerbaijani soldier once again showed that he is always capable of preventing any step or provocation against his homeland.