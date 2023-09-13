US State Department: So-called presidential election in Garabagh is illegitimate

"As we have said in the past, we do not recognize Garabagh as an independent and sovereign state, and therefore, we do not recognize the "results" of the so-called "presidential election" that has been announced over the last few days," Azernews reports, citing the Spokesperson for the US State Department Matthew Miller telling at a briefing on September 11.

"The U.S. will continue strongly to support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue," Miller noted.

"We urge the leaders as the Secretary of State did in his calls against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal," he added.

Separatists created by Armenia in Garabagh illegally held a so-called "president election," on September 9. Countries throughout the world, including Turkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Moldova, and Hungary condemned the illegal election.