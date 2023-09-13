Hungary: So-called "presidential election" in Garabagh is illegitimate

"Hungary respects the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and therefore, we consider the so-called “presidential election” in Garabagh illegitimate and urge for a peaceful settlement of the conflict as soon as possible,” Spokesperson for the Hungarian Foreign and Trade Ministry Máté Paczolay said, Azernews reports.

Separatists created by Armenia in Garabagh illegally held a so-called "president election," on September 9. Countries throughout the world, including Turkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Ukraine and Moldova condemned the illegal election.