Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to families of victims of earthquake in Morocco

09 September 2023 [14:10] -

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims of a strong earthquake that hit Morocco, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Ministry.

The post reads that we are deeply saddened by the loss of life as a result of the earthquake that struck Morocco. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. Our support is with the Government and People of Morocco.

