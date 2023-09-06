West's implicit attitude to so-called elections in Garabagh may deprive it of S.Caucasus

Rena Murshud

In Armenia, the center of chaos and arbitrariness, the ability of the authorities to take adequate steps on the conflict is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Anarchy has reached such a level that there is no hope for the future of the country. One should not surprise once we see someone from separatists sitting in PM's post.

In a word, taking the decisions in the country do not only belong to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but those decisions can also be made by separatist elements.

The fact that the separatist regime held some kind of 'presidential elections' in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan accepted by Pashinyan and the support for it from Yerevan, as well as the so-called inappropriate statement of the prime minister, is a clear proof for Pashinyan's lack of authoritativeness. This kind of behavior is so unacceptable that even Russia, which is the main patron of Armenia, did not welcome this step. Because Russia understands that supporting Armenia against the territory of Azerbaijan is not only contrary to all negotiations, but withdrawing the head of state his own word. This shows that it makes no difference to Pashinyan whether he keeps his word or plays into hands of others.

However, the West and Russia are lowering their reputation by turning a blind eye to Armenia's whims, and may even force Azerbaijan not to settle with them in future negotiations. Because the West and Russia's non-serious approach to the processes may even deprive them of the South Caucasus and the chances to be part of negotiations in the future.

Speaking to AZERNEWS, candidate of political sciences, international expert, and political analyst Maksim Yali brought and example from one of the processes in the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that in 2014, when pseudo-referendums were held in Ukraine and quasi-representatives of the authorities were elected, Russia turned a blind eye to this event. In other words, the same processes are repeating in Garabagh.

"As for the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, I think there will be a similar situation here. Russia once again proclaimed a mandate that supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. But supposedly Armenia is an independent state and Russia cannot interfere in their internal politics. Although, in fact, even during the collapse of the USSR, Russia itself stood at the origins of this conflict. They have supported Armenia militarily and economically throughout all the years that have passed since the collapse of the USSR and the emergence of independent states in the post-Soviet space," Maksim Yali said.

Later, the expert spoke about the position of the West on this issue. According to him, in the West, the policy regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict around Garabagh is ambiguous. On the one hand, all states declare their adherence to international law for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. On the other hand, there is a serious Armenian lobby in certain extremely important states in Europe and the USA. First of all, in France and in the United States itself, especially among the so-called democratic wing.

"In this matter, for example, countries that are particularly close to the threat of separatism, such as Spain, can show more sensitivity. Although Serbia is not a member state of the EU, it has a similar problem with Kosovo. For this reason, Serbia may be against the holding of so-called elections.

As for other countries, I think they may not be interested in this issue. Because this topic is not popular around the world and no one knows what they are doing in Karabakh. As for France and the USA, there are individuals who defend Armenians, especially in the parliament and congress," the pundit opined.

Concluding his comments, Maxim Yali said that the recent statement by the Armenian PM is more for the internal audience in Armenia, where the Garabagh issue is one of the main agendas of political life. According to him, Pashinyan also has to resort to such inadequate ways to protect himself from both internal and external pressures.