Turkish Interior Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Rena Murshud

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The visit of the Turkish minister is scheduled for September 6-8.

As part of the visit, A. Yerlikaya will take part in the second meeting of the Ministers for the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters and Emergencies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) countries in Baku.

The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, it is planned to conduct international exercises "Baku-2023" with the participation of authorized structures of the UTC member countries.