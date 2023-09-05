Entrepreneurs donate Domestic Mine Clearance Machine to ANAMA

Abbas Ganbay

Entrepreneurs donated the "Revival P" mine clearing vehicle, produced by the Improtex Group of companies to the Garabagh Revival Fund, Azernews reports.

An event was held on the occasion of the transfer of this machine by the Karabakh Revival Fund to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on September 4.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov, management of the Improtex Group of Companies, member of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation, deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Fatma Yildirim, partners, and donors of the fund, as well as media representatives.

Rahman Hajiyev said that the victory in the second Garabagh war contributed to the beginning of a new stage in the history of Azerbaijan. Speaking about the fund's activities and ongoing projects, the chairman of the board said that the fund's relations with donors and partners are developing day by day, and within the framework of this cooperation, technical means are donated to the fund, along with monetary funds.

In addition, the chairman of the board expressed confidence that the donated mine-clearing vehicle would make a great contribution to the work of clearing the territories liberated from the occupation of mines and unexploded ordnance. Hajiyev thanked everyone who contributed to the transfer of the mine clearance machine to the fund, calling it a commendable, exemplary step.

Vugar Suleymanov informed the participants of the event about the demining operations.

Videos dedicated to the agency's mine clearance activities were shown after the speeches.

Entrepreneurs previously donated equipment for various purposes to the Garabagh Revival Fund.

Currently, this equipment is widely used in restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. The Garabagh Revival Fund thanked all its partners who donated both funds and equipment for the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation and invited them to provide support in the issue of restoration and construction work in the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan is currently facing a significant challenge in the form of landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW), including cluster munition remnants (CMR). Since the end of the Second Garabagh Conflict in 2020, a massive clearance effort has been underway to clear these areas of contamination.

In 2022, ANAMA reported releasing 44 km2 of cluster munition-contaminated area through clearance and technical survey (TS), with the destruction of 738 submunitions. ANAMA is currently working to establish a nationwide baseline of CMR-contaminated areas using evidence-based non-technical and technical surveys.

ANAMA is also in the process of finalizing and adopting a new draft mine action strategy to replace the strategy that expired in 2018. The agency is also working to ensure that survey, clearance, and contamination data related to CMR are disaggregated from data relating to other ERW and mines.

In addition to its own efforts, Azerbaijan has committed to assisting Ukraine with mine clearance equipment. The country has already provided over 30 million manats in humanitarian aid in response to the crisis in Ukraine and is supplying free fuel to ambulances and firefighters in the country.

The donation of the mine clearance machine by the Garabagh Revival Fund is a significant step towards helping ANAMA in its mission to create a safe environment for the citizens of Azerbaijan.