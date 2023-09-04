OIC expressed its solidarity with Azerbaijan in terms of Armenian provocations

Rena Murshud

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (originally called the Organization of the Islamic Conference), made up of about 60 Muslim countries, was founded in Rabat, Morocco in 1969. In June 2011, an organization that closely cooperates with the UN was renamed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by the decision of the Foreign Ministry Council of the 38th session of foreign ministers in Astana.

A few days ago, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation visited Azerbaijan, which works to strengthen unity, develop relations, protect freedom and national rights, as well as protect international security and peace.

The main purpose of the visit is to establish the facts of Armenia's destruction of religious and cultural monuments, cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis, to collect materials about Azerbaijanis affected by occupation and rocket bombing, as well as to prepare a report on the results of the mission and present it to the international community.

It should be noted that on January 24, at the suggestion of the Armenians, the European Union agreed to send a monitoring capacity consisting of observers to Armenia close to the border with Azerbaijan. The aim of the mission is to achieve stability in the border areas of Armenia, establish cooperation at the local level, and support efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of the EU.

But for some reason, despite the establishment of control at the border, there were many provocations by Armenians, as well as cases of transportation of prohibited goods with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Over the past few months, we have seen that monitoring, created for the purpose of stability, has not yielded any results.

At present, the delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is on a visit to the districts near the former contact line with Armenia, made a report during the inspection of residential buildings, civilian objects, religious, cultural, and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian armed forces during the occupation.

It's so interesting if the OIC would really help convey to the world community the truth about Armenia and some facts about their distortion of history?

Political scientists of the OIC member countries told Azernews about the great prospects that the organization will create for Azerbaijan.

According to Talgat Kaliev, a political analyst, and doctor of political sciences of Kazakhstan, who is a full member of the organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation today is quite an influential and authoritative subject of international politics. "The number of members, the volume of their economies, and the importance of the world economy do not allow for ignoring the position of this organization," the pundit said

Further, Talgat Kaliev spoke about the importance for Azerbaijan to be a member of the OIC touching on its strategic value.

"In itself, Azerbaijan is an authoritative member of the world community and a significant participant in the oil and oil products market. And the very participation of Azerbaijan in the OIC, as well as the participation of each member of the organisation, increases its authority and influence. Consequently, in this case, the benefit can be considered mutual," the political analyst added.

Speaking about the reputation of the OIC, he noted that the organization's reputation is quite impeccable. No one in the OIC has a reason for double standards. All values and principles, including those on sensitive LGBT issues and gender roles in the Organization, are clearly defined. In other issues, the Organization is not noted anywhere in questionable approaches and decisions.

"I think that the most promising for Azerbaijan is to attract investments from the OIC countries, especially in the development of infrastructure and transport projects, which will be of significant importance for the EU and the Arab world," Talgat Kaliev said.

Further, Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, a Pakistani political analyst, also commented on the issue. First of all, he touched upon the activity of the OIC's Fact-Finding Mission in Grabagh.

"Right now, the delegations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are on a Fact-Finding Mission in Azerbaijan specifically in newly liberated areas. The government of Azerbaijan is extending full support to them to freely visit and complete its assignment. It is evident that the OIC has been supporting the just cause of Azerbaijan for long. It formed a Contact Group on Azerbaijan and highlighted structural cruelty, planned genocide, ethnic cleansing, and illegal occupation of Armenia on Garabagh and its adjacent areas. Remarkably, in the past, OIC reiterated the principled position and fully supported the just cause of Azerbaijan, on the peaceful settlement of the Garabagh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Even during recent provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan on various borders, the OIC issued a statement entitled “The General Secretariat calls for the immediate cessation of the attacks of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan”. In this statement, the OIC once again expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan," the expert said.

Further, Hassan Khan, speaking about the support of the organization, noted that the OIC recognizes the legitimate decisions of Azerbaijan to establish border checkpoints on its territory in response to security threats and in accordance with the principles and norms of international law.

"It also welcomes the facilitation provided by Azerbaijan to use the Lachin road for medical purposes by the Armenian residents and its proposal to use the “Aghdam-Khankendi” route for the transportation of larger cargo. Such initiatives would further contribute to the reintegration of the residents into Azerbaijani society. The General Secretariat calls on Armenia to refrain from any provocative actions and support the utilization of “Aghdam-Khankendi” as well as other routes proposed by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of the Armenian population. Furthermore, the OIC General Secretariat underscores the need to move forward on the path of peace and to take necessary steps to strengthen security and stability in the region," the Pakistani expert emphasized.

The political analyst also noted that the effectiveness of the OIC has been in question since its inception. Unfortunately, it has not yet received world-wide acceptability and recognition because of our multipolar world and conflicting national narratives. However, it worked hard to highlight sensitive issues of Kashmir, Garabagh, Cyprus and many more in its meetings. It played an important role in realizing the international community about different burning issue pertaining to inter-faith dialogue, Muslim brotherhood and last but not least, Islamophobia.

"I have doubts that OIC could properly convey to the European Community about the rights of Armenia and conflicting realities about their shameful history. But I am optimistic that OIC will try its best to share a detailed report of its fact-finding mission pertaining to the actual situation on the ground along with current socio-economic initiatives taken by Azerbaijan’s government, resettlement policies, people’s friendly projects and holistic policies for inter-faith harmony, protection the rights of ethnic minorities living in Garabagh and other newly liberated areas," the pundit said.

In conclusion, the Pakistani expert spoke about the benefits of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC.

"Being a Muslim country Azerbaijan has been supporting various initiatives of the OIC which should be appreciated. On its part, OIC has been supporting Azerbaijan’s peaceful struggle for the liberation of its occupied areas by Armenia. During the Patriotic War OIC once again supported Azerbaijan. I foresee that further strengthening of bilateral ties between OIC and Azerbaijan would create numerous mutually beneficial propositions in the days to come," Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan concluded.