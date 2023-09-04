Expert says no coup d'etat to radically change situation in Yerevan

Rena Murshud

Sometimes a man squeezed under pressure not only lies being in a hopeless situation, but even forgets about his personality. This example is actually to characterize the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan, who can tell a lie every time as easily as drinking water. But he lied so much that he almost lost his mind from the effects of his lies.

Although his false statements are nauseating for Azerbaijan, they bring disaster to themselves every time. Pashinyan's lies are an indicator of his maximum effect. Recently, the support he is unable to provide to the separatists in Garabagh has already led to the emergence of new forces. The considerable activation of the Kocharyan-Sargsyan joint forces after the resignation of Arayik Harutyunyan is a factor confirming this.

Although Araik Harutyunyan was connected to the Kocharyan-Sargsyan group, he was a weak pawn in a game. At present, the newcomers are distinguished by their radical positions, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan are trying to continue their line.

This is the same group that prevents Pashinyan from signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and the development of the Brussels process. This group is the cause of the current tension, sabotaging the opening of roads. Besides that, the process also shows that preparations are underway for a coup d'état in Armenia.

The Kocharyan-Sargsyan group is strengthening its position by relying on Russia, which is trying to maintain its influence in the Caucasus through its suitable henchmen in Armenia.

Regarding the recent statement of the Armenian PM, Doctor of Political Sciences, State Counselor of Russia First Class Tatyana Poloskova first, told to Azernews that Pashinyan has not said anything new and there is no sensation in his statement. Even since the 44-day war, Pashinyan has been fussing arond, either recognising Garabagh as entire Azerbaijan's territory, or looking for ridiculous reasons for delaying the act of signing a peace treaty. And he behaves like an inadequate person by constantly making baseless statements.

"Pashinyan is constantly looking for new “reasons” to slow down the process of peaceful settlement, determination of borders and signing of an agreement. Either the mythical famine in Khankendi, or the cold in the mountains, where the fanatics, the defenders of “Artsakh,” settled. Either he rushes to international organizations for help, or through unknown channels, terrorist organizations from the Middle East join in actions in “defense” of the eternally suffering nation. Now he has used the next “anniversary of Artsakh’s independence” to make new claims. As though, unless “the security and protection of the rights of the Armenian population in Artsakh” is guaranteed, he will not recognise Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan. However, we clearly remember that before this, several times publicly, in the presence of leaders and politicians of third countries, he stated that Garabagh is Azerbaijan," T. Poloskova said.

The expert noted that neither Pashinyan nor his predecessors have ensured the rights of the Armenians living in Armenia for all this time. During independence, a large number of population fled from "blessed Armenia" to different countries. In this scenario, how can Pashinyan even make any claims to Baku and ensure the safety of Armenians in Khankendi, if his own population has fled from the Armenian authorities over the past thirty years?!

"Back in the 90s, almost the entire Azerbaijani population was expelled from Garabagh, and those who did not have time to leave were massacred by Armenian separatists. Instead of building factories, strengthening agriculture, the social sphere of power, the separatists and their accomplices in Yerevan used the occupied territories for illegal businesses, such as transferring and supplying weapons, drugs and contraband goods. The elite grew rich, and the population was plunged into poverty," the expert said.

According to Poloskova, Pashinyan will not voluntarily sign a peace treaty. Or he will delay until the last possible opportunity. Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and this agreement, even if Pashinyan signs it, will have to go through the approval in the parliament. Pashinyan will leave after his term, they may well choose another one - who will launch the procedure for revoking the contract.

The expert connected Harutyunyan's dismissal with the fact that he sees no way to retain power and continue to rob his own people. Since Harutyunyan behaves like a rat running from a sinking ship. And there is nothing else behind it.

"No coup d'etat will radically change the situation. Whoever comes to power in Yerevan, the game is lost. Let there be at least twenty coup d'état there. Having embarked on the path of provocations, supporters of the separatists will no longer affect the result. They will only destroy the innocent people. One must be able to lose. The opponents of the signing of the peace treaty from Yerevan have nothing but political ambitions. They have nothing to offer the small Armenian population remaining in the territory of Garabagh," the Russian expert added.

Tatyana Poloskova also opined on the upcoing reaction from Russia. She noted that, before responding to them, first of all the Russian government must create conditions for the development of its own country, the security of its own people and the improvement of their well-being. According to the expert, Russia has been receiving millions of migrants from Armenia for years.

According to the expert, Russia, currently is in a very difficult situation, and it does not need another blazing fire at its southern skirt. "Official Moscow has already voiced its attitude towards Garabagh: it is an integral part of Azerbaijan. And there will be no changes here in Moscow’s official line. Whoever comes to power in Yerevan," the pundit added.

In conclusion, the Russian expert also touched on Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations and its positive effect on all processes in the region. She noted that allied, good-neighborly relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye can really improve the life of the population in Armenia and give impetus to the development of economic ties. "However, the Armenian authorities have led themselves and their puppets in Khankendi into a stalemate. This is not a struggle for the interests of the peoples. This is the dead end of ambition," she added.