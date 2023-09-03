Azerbaijani defense minister concludes working visit to Turkiye

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, met with the commander of the 1st Airbase in Eskisehir, Major-General Ertan Uzun during a working visit to Türkiye, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on issues of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres and many other issues of mutual interest.

In addition, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Guler, took part in the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 flight school year.

After opening ceremony, Zakir Hasanov arrived in Ankara, where he met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gyurak.

Prospects for the development of military cooperation between the armies of the two countries and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the defense ministers of the two countries took part in the aerospace and Teknofest technology festival in Ankara.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, who spoke at the festival, welcomed the participants.

In general, the Teknofest festival was welcomed by the audience with great interest.

A joint photo was taken after the mutual presentation of gifts.

Recall that TEKNOFEST, a five-day event, commenced on 30 August in the capital Ankara. This is the second edition offering a wide array of attractions including air shows, competitions, workshops, and exhibitions.

The first edition was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a record 2.5 million visitors.

The third edition for this year will be organized in the Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.