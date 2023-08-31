Armenians in Garabagh not allow Russian peacekeepers to move on Aghdam-Khankendi road [VIDEO]

Qabil Ashirov

Armenian provocateurs linked to the separatist gang in Garabagh hindered Russian Peace Keepers moving in the Agdam-Khankendi road, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media outlets.

Footage about the rally that blocked the Agdam-Khankendi Road circulated in the Armenian media outlets. It is seen in the footage that rallied people blocked the road and did not allow a truck belonging to the Russian peacekeepers to drive further and the truck went back. It is said that the provocateurs suspected Russian peacekeepers intended to take the Humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Khankendi.

It is worth noting that the Armenian side circulates videos about the brawls between the Armenian and the Russian Peacekeepers in Garabagh. It seems that the Armenian minority in Garabagh is not happy with the Russian Peacekeepers and the Peacekeepers cannot handle the situation in Garabagh.

To recall, the Azerbaijani side was obliged to close the Lachin-Khankendi road due to the investigation of the shooting Azerbaijani border serviceman. Prior to this incident, the Azerbaijani Border Serviceman unveiled the smuggling of forbidden products by the ICRC. However, the Armenian side made a fuss as if the “humanitarian crisis and genocide” happened in Garabagh. In a response, to Armenian baseless accusation, Azerbaijan offered to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road. However, for some reason, Yerevan refused the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and amassed over 15 trucks in front of the Border Checkpoint. So, Azerbaijan sent its humanitarian aid to Khankendi through the Aghdam-Khankendi road but some forces linked with Yerevan and the separatist gang in Khankedi blocked the road and do not allow the humanitarian aid to reach Khankendi.



