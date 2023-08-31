French Ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On 31 August 2023, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the MFA protested to the French Ambassador about the sending of vehicles under the guise of "humanitarian cargo" to the Lachin border point accompanied by leaders of a number of French cities, including the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, and persons making provocative statements against Azerbaijan.

It was stressed that these steps of the French side are not only direct interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan but also an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country protected by international law.

It was noted that these provocative actions, which are an instrument of Armenia's campaign of lies and manipulation, are another example of steps aimed at escalating the situation in the region and encouraging Armenia to continue its revanchist position, which has intensified in recent days.

The Azerbaijani side considered the attempt to send goods to the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan under any name, without agreement with the Azerbaijani side, against the will of the Azerbaijani side, knowingly contradicting the international legal basis for sending international humanitarian aid, as a provocative act, and its strong objection to this was communicated to the other side.

France insists on the cessation of steps that are directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, protected by international law, and endanger the fragile process of normalization promoted by the active efforts of international players in the region.