Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on occasion of the Independence day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Kyrgyz Republic – the Independence Day, and extend my best wishes.

During my state visit to brotherly Kyrgyzstan last year, I was pleased to witness that the large-scale reforms and construction works carried out under your leadership serve for comprehensive progress and prosperity of your country.

Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our brotherly peoples, have strengthened, our cooperation of mutual interest has constantly developed and reached the level of strategic partnership.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to expand our inter-governmental relations based on common roots, brotherhood, mutual trust and confidence, and further strengthen our growing strategic partnership.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and the fraternal Kyrgyz Republic everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, August 28 2023