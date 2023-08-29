"It is a shame for Russia" - expert slams Duma official's support for separatism against Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Some rhetorics, unpleasant expressions and behaviors towards Azerbaijan have been observed from the Russian State Duma for several times. After some of the rhetoric of the anti-Azerbaijani Konstantin Zatulin, the repeated political mistakes that may even cause diplomatic tension between the two countries have already started to raise many questions about Russian politicians.

On the eve of Azerbaijan's struggle with separatism in Garabagh, the participation of an official of the Russian State Duma in support of another event promoting separatism against Azerbaijan has greatly disappointed Azerbaijan.

Perhaps everyone remembers the claim of a number of factions who took advantage of the gap in the state system of Azerbaijan, which had just left the Soviet Union in 1993, to establish a kind of "Talish-Mugan autonomous republic". Those events were a part of the separatist politics that spread on ethnic grounds, as in Garabagh. However, thanks to the visionary policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev, those attempts were resolutely prevented.

The oher day, an event was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg to celebrate the anniversary of the attempt that took place 30 years ago. And the most interesting point is the participation of the head of the Russian State Duma, Igor Volodin. He explained his participation in this event, directed against the state policy and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, simply by not allowing discrimination between nationalities. However, Volodyn's participation in the event reveals two main points: either the head of the State Duma has no political knowledge and is not aware of the states of the region, or the politicians sitting in the Russian State Duma aim to create tension between Russia and Azerbaijan. In both cases, this step is a big blow to the political influence of the Russian state.

"Unfortunately, such political mistakes are related not only to the Caucasian states, but also to Chechnya and the Volga region, and this is not the first time.... In general, according to the constitution, foreign policy is the President and the Foreign Ministry. I am very sorry that such events are taking place in my country. This is, of course, a Shame for us."

Russian political analyst Alexander Razuvaev told this in a comment on the matter for Azernews, saying that such behavior is not conducive to good neighborly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

According to the political analyst, Yekaterinburg in Russia is known for its political life. Opposition to Putin, the pro-Western mood is a very sad fact, of course.

Speaking about Azerbaijani-Russian relations, Alexander noted that Azerbaijan is of key importance for Russia, for example, the North-South Corridor, trade with Iran and India, close economic ties, and so on.

"One can only hope that the trick of the chairman of the Yekaterinburg Duma will not go unanswered. Unfortunately, this can be called unacceptable behavior. I think that Russia needs to be put in order. Separatism should not have a place either in Azerbaijan or in Russia. I can only say "It's just a shame. I have no other words," the expert emphasised.

Tural Ismayilov, an analyst of Social Research Centre, an Azerbaijan-based think tank, also gave an opinion on the issue. Speaking about the behavior of the chairman of the Duma in Yekaterinburg, the political analyst expressed his dissatisfaction, said that it is a pity that the so-called separatist measures against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are being carried out in Russia today. However, the analyst added that Russia has never officially questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and at the same time does not support separatist measures against the country.

Further, the pundit noted that today various Anti-Azerbaijan calls regarding the territorial integrity of the country are heard from different cities of Russia. Several separatists living in Yekaterinburg express provocative views against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in many media outlets. At the same time, they promote some provocative programs as well.

In addition to his comments, Alexander Razuvaev explained the diplomatic disgrace that is interpreted as a direct disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Besides, he called the participation of the official of the Russian Duma, Igor Volodin, who currently holds an official position in Russia unacceptable.

“Regardless of the Russian diplomat trying to justify it, this is the most wrong step taken at the state level. As an official of the State Duma, Igor Volodin should have studied the event in advance and diplomatically understood its subtleties. Especially at the current sensitive moment, when the Azerbaijani-Russian relations are developing so much, not taking into account this factor is a big novelty from a political point of view," the expert noted.