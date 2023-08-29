Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sends humanitarian aid to Armenian minority in Garabagh

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sends humanitarian aid to the Armenian minority living in Garabagh, Azernews reports, citing Novruz Aslan, the president of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.

"Our humanitarian convoy will leave today. We will go through Aghdam-Khankendi road. For the initial stage, 40 tons of flour products will be sent. This step will be welcomed by Armenians living in Khankendi and the international community. If we can carry out the evaluation process in the future, we can also deliver the supplies they need," he added.

To recall, in the 1990s, Armenia invaded Azerbaijan's territory of Garabagh where Azerbaijanis, Armenians, and other nations lived together. During the invasion, Armenians expelled other nations from Garabagh and kept the territory under occupation for 30 years. Azerbaijan liberated most of its territory, except a few cities. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan did not expel the Armenian minority in Garabagh and chose negotiations to convince them to reintegration into Azerbaijani society. However, a separatist clique in Khankendi under the auspice of Yerevan tried to manipulate and to hinder the reintegration process. For some reason, violating Azerbaijan laws, they blocked the Agdam-Khankendi road and demanded that the minority in Garabagh must have a link to the world not through Azerbaijan but Armenia.