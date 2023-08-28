Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh to be led by Major General Kulakov

Major General of the Russian Armed Forces Kirill Denisovich Kulakov will be appointed the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports with reference to Armenian newspapers.

It should be noted that at present the commander of the Russian peacekeepers is Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov.

On April 25, 2023, Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the RF Armed Forces, had been appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Until 2020, Alexander Lentsov served as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces. In January 2020, he was appointed adviser to the Minister of Defense.

Earlier it was reported that he left Garabagh and soon a new appointment will be made in his place.