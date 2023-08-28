Western Azerbaijan Community calls on France to refrain from cheap provocation

“Information has been circulated that on August 30, representatives of local self-government bodies of Paris and a number of regions of France will attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district on the conditional border with Armenia. It is reported that this adventure organized by the racist, anti-Azerbaijani Anne Hidalgo and the radical representative of the Armenian community in France Jeanne Barseghian, allegedly aims to provide "humanitarian assistance" to the Armenians living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijan Community.

“These individuals and the French government, which is the true organizer of the provocation, are not interested in humanitarian issues at all. If the abovementioned circles were interested in the fate of people, they would have protested against the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the ethnic cleansing committed by Armenia against more than one million Azerbaijanis, the killing of over 20,000 Azerbaijani civilians and the destruction of 900 settlements of Azerbaijan.

France's goal in organizing this heinous act is to further aggravate the situation in the region, as well as prevent the reintegration of Armenians living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan and establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the Community emphasized.

The Western Azerbaijan Community called on France to refrain from this cheap provocation, not to hinder the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and to support the return of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes.