State Security Service arranges event for Patriotic War participants

Another meeting has been arranged for the 44-day Patriotic War participants at the State Security Service's Bilgah Recreation Center.

A minute of silence was observed in remembrance of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the beginning of the event.

In their remarks, the speakers emphasized that heroic soldiers won a historic victory under the leadership of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

They spoke in detail about the state's comprehensive attention and care to the martyrs' family members and war participants.

The speakers noted that the large-scale restoration and construction works in the territories freed from occupation, as well as the process of returning refugees and internally displaced persons to their homelands, are possible thanks to the resolute political line successfully carried out in Azerbaijan.

Next,the event participants enjoyed a patriotic concert program.