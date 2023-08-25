President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Uruguay

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and your friendly people peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 August 2023