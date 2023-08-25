Canada's opening of embassy in Yerevan is not economic concern, British expert says

Qabil Ashirov

International media outlets report that Canada is going to open its embassy in Yerevan and prior to this event, the Canadian top diplomat Mélanie Joly met with Armenian Community in Montreal. At the meeting, she uttered the names of toponyms such as "artsakh," "nagorno Karabakh," and so on which Armenian separatists use against Azerbaijan. The usage of separatist wording by Melanie Joly caused protests in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani communities throughout the world.

“We resolutely condemn Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly voicing allegations in reference to the Garabagh region targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the event of the Armenian community. This is not the first time the Canadian Foreign Minister issued one-sided statements supporting separatism and revanchist forces in the region, expressing pro-Armenian sentiments,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated.

The Network of Azerbaijani Canadians (NAC) and the Azerbaijani Canadian Community deplored Mélanie Joly’s speech as well. The communities emphasized that over 40,000 lives were lost in Armenia’s wars of invasion, the ethnic cleansing of 800,000 Azerbaijani civilians from their homes, the destruction of Azerbaijani cities, and the ongoing landmine catastrophe in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

The wording of the Canadian Foreign Minister raised the question of whether it was her own initiative or it was the stance of Canada. Besides, Opening an embassy in Yerevan by Canada also has not been received unequivocal. Because Armenia is a landlocked and the poorest country in the region. So, why does a big and wealthy country like Canada need Armenia?

Azernews learned the opinion of the British Journalist and lawyer, Neil Watson on the issue. According to Watson, it was FM’s own decision. But, he also noted that Canada is known for taking a pro-Armenian stance.

“Having seen the video and read around the subject, I am of the view that the use of separatist terminology and provocative wording by miss Melanie Joly is her own decision, although Canada itself is an overwhelmingly pro-Armenian country. We can say that the use of this wording and these claims are demonstrating to Armenia that it has a clear ally in North America which, by doing so, is providing support for the Russian perspective. This could ultimately give Armenia even more confidence in its attempts to protract the peace process as infinitum, leading to what Russia and Iran ultimately desire - a return to no peace and no war,” Neil Watson said.

The British journalist noted that Francophone background is the main factor in Joly’s pro-Armenian stance. Besides, Watson added that Quebec is the only Francophone state in English-speaking Canada, and there is a separatist movement that has been very active for many decades. This factor forces Joly to emphasize the Armenian separatist movement.

“The answer is to be found in her Francophone background. Mme. Joly has French as her first language and will have obliviously absorbed French-language Armenian propaganda, including that regarding the situation over the Lachin Road. Furthermore, in Canada, there is an issue between the Francophone community in and around her home city of Montreal - the largest city in Quebec - and the English-speaking community. The Québécois feel like a minority and sense their rights and history are under threat. There is a separatist movement that has been very active for many decades. Therefore they naturally empathise with the Armenian separatist movement,” Watson opined.

As for opening an Embassy in Yerevan, the British Journalist noted that the initiative is not being driven by economic concerns.

“The opening of the Embassy is not being driven by economic concerns. There are nearly 70,000 Armenian Canadians and this opening is to appease them, attract their votes, and also is due to the imagined commonality between separatist movements in Canada and Armenia that I mentioned earlier,” Watson said.