Azerbaijani President will not receive Belgian Foreign Minister because of her pro-Armenian stance

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not receive the Belgian Foreign Minister because of her pro-Armenian stance, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

During her visit to Armenia, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Labib made pro-Armenian statements that are far from reality and incompatible with the situation in the region.

The Belgian Foreign Minister will arrive in Azerbaijan today as part of her visit to the region.

Foreign ministers of foreign countries visiting our country are usually received by President Ilham Aliyev and exchange views on bilateral relations, and topical issues of the region and the world.

However, President Ilham Aliyev will not receive the Belgian Foreign Minister because of her pro-Armenian stance and unjustified statements made during her visit to Armenia.

It should be noted that today the Belgian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib's visit to the region started on 22 August. She first visited Armenia, and then visited Georgia on 23 August. Hadja Lahbib, who also visited the so-called "Armenian Genocide" monument in Armenia, in her meetings with the Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of this country once again demonstrated her pro-Armenian stance and expressed unfounded claims against Azerbaijan.