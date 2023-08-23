Belgian Foreign Minister is upbeat aboout Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement

The Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib, has expressed hope that new consultations in Baku and Yerevan will lead to a historic turn, Azernews reports.

"The latest talks have shown that the signing of a peace agreement is close. Consultations are to take place first in Brussels and then in Yerevan and Baku. We hope that they will lead to a historic turn," the minister said, assuring that the parties can count on the EU assistance.

The Belgian Foreign Minister considers negotiations and reaching a compromise the only way out of the situation.

Lahbib, who was appointed to the role in July 2022, is the first female foreign minister in Belgium's history. She has been leading the government's efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which has been ongoing since the early 1990s.

In a statement released in April 2023, Lahbib expressed her hope that the new round of consultations between the two countries will lead to a historic turn in the conflict. She also called on both sides to show flexibility and to take into account the interests of all parties involved.

The Minister's efforts have been welcomed by the international community, and it is hoped that her work will eventually lead to lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be noted that Hajja Labib will visit Azerbaijan on 24-25 August.