Uzbek President pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have today visited the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbekistani President here.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The President of Uzbekistan enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed of the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.



