Return of former IDPs to reconstructed town of Fuzuli continues

In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues.

On 22 August, another group of IDPs left Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku for Fuzuli. At this stage, 23 more families, or 89 people, were relocated to Fuzuli town, Azernews reports.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the Azerbaijani President after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from invasion.

The distribution of houses was carried out by drawing lots on the basis of the principles of transparency and fairness and in accordance with the current procedure for providing new living space to former internally displaced persons. The drawing of lots took place on August 5 at the Department of Repatriation of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 144 families (509 people) took part in it. In accordance with the composition of families, 51 of them were provided with two-room, 76 - three-room, and 17 - four-room apartments. The resettled families will settle in new buildings in Fuzuli.

At the same time, permanent settlement of 70 families, i.e. 247 people, has been ensured in Fuzuli town.

To recall, the Fuzuli district was invaded in 1993 by Armenians. During the 1994 Horadiz operation, a part of the region was liberated from occupation. On October 17, 2020, Fuzuli region was completely liberated from occupation.