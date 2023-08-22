Belgium's new Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in coming weeks

Belgium's new Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, is set to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in the coming weeks. The visit comes as part of her first official mission abroad since taking office in August of this year, Azernews reports.

Lahbib, a former journalist with 20 years of experience at the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF, was appointed by the Mouvement Réformiste (MR) party to succeed former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès. Wilmès had stepped down to care for her husband, who is battling cancer.

The visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia is seen as an important one for Lahbib, as it marks her first foray into international diplomacy. She will be tasked with addressing the ongoing conflict between the two countries, which has been ongoing since the 1990s.

Lahbib has no political experience but has a wealth of knowledge from her time as a journalist covering international affairs. She has reported from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and the Middle East, and has also worked on Brussels' bid to become the European capital of culture in 2030.

Lahbib is the first foreign minister of North African descent in Belgium, and her appointment has been celebrated in feminist and progressive circles. She is seen as a symbol of diversity and inclusivity in the Belgian government.

The visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected to be a challenging one for Lahbib, but she is confident that her experience as a journalist will help her navigate the situation. She has said that she is looking forward to defending Belgium's interests abroad and pushing the EU to address militant attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lahbib is set to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in the coming weeks, and her visit is sure to be closely watched by the international community.