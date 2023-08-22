Date of next summit of OTG countries known

It became known at the time of the next summit of heads of state - members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG), Azernews reports with reference to the press service of OTG.

It was noted that the 10th summit of the OTG will be held on November 3, 2023, in Turkestan (Kazakhstan).

In addition, on November 2, a meeting of foreign ministers - members of the OTG will take place.

Recall that in 2022 the summit of OTG took place in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.