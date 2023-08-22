President Aliyev’s Hungary visit cements ties with European partners in sustainable development

Relations between Azerbaijan and Central and Eastern Europe, including the Balkan states, are getting stronger day by day. These relations are manifested in the achievement of a number of advances covering various fields, such as energy, agriculture, science, and the education sector. The visit of President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Hungary yesterday was marked by a number of important events and meetings. It should be noted that within the framework of the visit, President Aliyev discussed the development of mutual relations with European partners, as well as a number of strategic points within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

It should be noted that in the last few years, Hungary, which has a serious need for energy, is showing considerable interest in the Azerbaijani market. It was during the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President Ilham Aliyev that the issue of energy, or more precisely, oil and gas export, was highlighted.

At the same time, taking into account the special interests of Hungarian businessmen and investors in the fields of food, pharmaceuticals and tourism, both officials held a bilateral discussion on the importance of developing those fields. Especially considering the importance of tourism development between the two countries, the organization of Baku-Budapest flights between the two countries in this area can be considered quite important. For this reason, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Hungary specifically touched on the mentioned issue.

Europe recognizes Azerbaijan as the most reliable partner in the energy sector. This has been repeatedly emphasized by European representatives in speeches at many meetings. Today, at a time when the world is integrating green energy, the great trust of European partners in Azerbaijan is the source of this firm reliability. It should be noted that one of the important discussions that took place during the visit was in the context of the discussion on energy between the top officials of Azerbaijan and Hungary, the importance of signing the Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of "green" energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary and continuing efforts to implement the project of laying a power transmission line along the bottom of the Black Sea. Further to the discussion, the sides did not rule out mulling the significance of the Middle Corridor and the increase in freight traffic along this route.

Besides, during the conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the parties discussed cooperation between the countries in the field of education and science.

Both countries, from the perspective of development, have envisaged the importance of raising an educated and intellectual future. Azerbaijan attaches special importance to education in terms of strengthening its economic and social development. At the same time, Hungary also attaches importance to the work of educated personnel in its country for its future development. Also, the parties shared the opinion that the development of the local economy and at the same time integration into the world is possible through the strengthening of education.

Also, within the framework of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev met with a member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zelka Cvijanovic and President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik. The discussion was held on a wide range of issues, but the main topics were cooperation in the energy sector and the development of trade relations.

Furthermore, as part of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attended a reception in Budapest on the occasion of the Hungarian National Holiday - St. Stephen's Day, and watched the men's 100m final of the World Championships in Athletics.

In general, President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Hungary cannot be considered an ordinary visit. This visit can be understood as a type of value given to mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Europe. Azerbaijan has always strongly supported those countries at a time when Europe needed energy. At the same time, Europe also trusted the potential of Azerbaijan and in this regard has high hopes for future partnership prospects with Azerbaijan. In a word, the Hungarian meeting expressed great hope for successful cooperation of both sides.

Today, it is extremely difficult to find a reliable partner in both the economic and political spheres. Europe has unconditional confidence in the reliability and stability of Azerbaijan. Also, Hungary is an observer member of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries, and in this respect, cooperation between the two countries is being developed in all directions. In addition, one of the other aspects that make Azerbaijan and Hungary close is the cultural and historical closeness between the two countries. Even Hungarian officials have mentioned this.

Thus, the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Hungary once again expressed the continuity and firmness of the economic and a number of common interests between the two countries, as well as the solidarity between the peoples. The state of Azerbaijan maintains these interests and always demonstrates its commitment to joint partnership.