Azerbaijani President congratulates President of Paraguay

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to congratulate Santiago Peña on his assuming Presidency of the Republic of Paraguay, Azernews reports.

The letter says:

"Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you as you took office of the President of the Republic of Paraguay.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to successfully continue friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

I offer my best wishes to You, and wish success in your responsibilities for the sake of welfare of your friendly people.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 August 2023 "