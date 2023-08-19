Vagif Khachatryan to be brought to court soon

Vagif Khachatryan, detained in the territory of Azerbaijan, will soon be brought to court, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office Emil Tagiyev telling at the briefing over Missing Persons.

It is worth noting that Vagif Khachatryan committed a mass massacre against Azerbaijanis in Meshali village of Khojaly district on December 22, 1991, as part of the Armenian military units.

During the massacre, 25 Azerbaijanis were killed, 14 people were injured, and 358 Azerbaijanis were displaced. Due to the fact that sufficient reasonable suspicions arose regarding the criminal case, it was decided to involve Vagif Khachatryan as an accused person under articles 103 (massacre) and 107 (deportation or forced movement of the population) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. However, due to the fact that his whereabouts were unknown to the investigation, on November 12, 2013, an international arrest warrant was applied by the court's decision.