Meeting held with representatives of Pakistani company

At a meeting between KOBIA (SMBDA) and Pakistan's 9D Technologies, possible opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan's SMEs and the company were discussed, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SBA), met with a delegation headed by Abdul Salam, CEO of Pakistan's 9D Technologies.

The meeting reviewed various support and services provided by KOBIA to startups, micro, and small entrepreneurs in order to support the development of innovative entrepreneurship in our country, increase the role of SMEs in the field of information and communication technologies, and opportunities for cooperation. discussed with the company.