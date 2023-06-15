Azerbaijan expands powers of Prosecutor General's Office

The powers of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan have been expanded.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to amend the decree No. 754 dated July 4, 2001 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On determining the coordinating body for the European Agreement on the Transmission of Applications for Legal Aid, the European Convention on the Compensation of Victims of Violent Crimes, the European Convention on the Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms by Individuals".

According to the decree, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is defined as the central body for the implementation of the European Convention on Compensation of Victims of Violent Crimes, signed on November 24, 1983 in the city of Strasbourg, by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Earlier this authority belonged to the Ministry of Justice.