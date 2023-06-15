Armenian armed groups fire at Azerbaijan's border checkpoint in Lachin

Early in the morning on June 15, the Armenian armed forces opened fire from a machine gun in the direction of the Lachin border checkpoint of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Caliber.

It was noted that the shelling was carried out from the Armenian post located in the opposite direction, exactly at the time of the daily ceremony of raising the state flag of Azerbaijan.

As a result of enemy fire, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded. His condition is assessed as stable, and all necessary medical assistance is being provided.

At the moment, the situation is under the control of our units. After the shelling, the Armenian military groups left their post.

This egregious incident is an open manifestation of Armenian terrorism and aggression. However, such crimes did not create problems for the functioning of the Lachin border control point, and Azerbaijan has enough resources to protect it.

But it is obvious that the uninterrupted operation of the border checkpoint seriously worries the enemy.

Additional information will be given.