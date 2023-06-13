Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood at the very important stage of its shine

By Azernews

Elnur Enveroglu

There are many important reasons that unite Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which are historical brotherly relations between the two brotherly states that have existed for centuries. This brotherhood, as a clear example of infinite sincerity, has always been in sight with the solidarity demonstrated by the two states both in internal affairs and in the international arena. It should be recalled that the relations developed between the former president of Turkiye Suleyman Demirel and the national leader Heydar Aliyev at the time when Azerbaijan entered its new independence were a great impetus for the strengthening of brotherhood. Today, the friendly and fraternal relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, make this chain of brotherhood even more unbreakable and durable.

The victory of unshakable brotherhood

It is no secret that Azerbaijan received the first support during the 44-day Patriotic War from brotherly Turkiye. In addition, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's personal political support to Azerbaijan, especially the statements he made on behalf of Azerbaijan at international forums, are of particular importance.

“I would like to stress again that Turkey will also constructively respond to any positive step aimed at establishing lasting peace,” President Erdogan said as he attended a joint press conference in Zangilan, Azerbaijan on October 26, 2021.

In addition, an expression used by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his speech on the eve of the victory parade clearly conveyed the vision of Azerbaijan's policy to the world.

“The biggest contribution to this success achieved by Azerbaijan in both the military and diplomatic spheres was undoubtedly made by my dear brother, Mr. President Ilham Aliyev. At the same time, my brother Ilham Aliyev made the dream bequeathed to him by the late Heydar Aliyev.”

Yes, Azerbaijan freed its lands from occupation thanks to its immense military power. Turkiye's political and moral support prevented the intervention of outside insidious forces in the course of events. The victory achieved in the second Karabakh war is considered as a historical victory not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Turkiye and the entire Turkic world. The Shusha Declaration is an important document in terms of raising the unity between the two countries to a higher level. This document is considered an important paper signed between the two brotherly countries during the independence of Azerbaijan, which shows the issues of military security and its various parameters. It is from this point of view that the Shusha Declaration was of historical importance and laid the foundation for the beginning of new geopolitical and geoeconomic relations in the region.

Currently, Turkiye is closely involved in the restoration and reconstruction works carried out by our state in Karabakh, and as always, it shows its solidarity with Azerbaijan. The policy pursued by Turkiye and Azerbaijan serves to establish stability and peace in the region, and for the people to live together in peace and harmony.

Together in good times and in bad times

However, the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood is not one-sided. Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkiye even in hard times.

Azerbaijan's close participation, as well as both material and moral support, was remembered as one of the important initiatives for the relief of the terrible earthquake that occurred in Turkiye in February of this year. At that time, Azerbaijan was the first country to arrive at the scene with 940 rescuers, and was also the party that left the scene as a result.

Of course, the support was not only limited to the material and humanitarian spheres, but also manifested itself at the political level. For example, on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary summit meeting of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye. Although this event was planned to be held in Shusha, due to the terrible earthquake, President Ilham Aliyev made a proposal to hold the Summit in Ankara in order to support the brotherly country. This was once again a clear example of Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood, mutual support and respect in the Turkic world.

The signature of brotherhood written in the skies

The progress achieved by Turkiye in the field of technology in the last ten years is of special importance. The TEKNOFEST event, which is part of a larger initiative, is a signature of these achievements shown in the skies of both brotherly countries. This great festival, which was held in Azerbaijan last year, took place again in Turkiye this year, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also visited the event.

At the event, the speech of the President of Azerbaijan and his message to the people of Turkiye, as well as to the whole world, were very important.

"Turkiye has covered a long and glorious road in the last 20 years. Under the leadership of the Honorable President, Turkiye has become a voice in the world and a guarantor of peace, stability and security in our region. Turkiye has played a great role in the unification of the great Turkic world. At the Summit of Turkic states held in Ankara last month, all Turkic states expressed their support, their respect and our common solidarity with my dear brother. The Turkic world has great geography, great potential, great natural resources, and great military power. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made historic contributions to the unification of the Turkic world."

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the end of his speech with amazing expressions:

"I am visiting the brotherly country for the third time this year. I was here in February, then I was here in March, and I am here again today. My dear brother, you have the floor. We are waiting for you, all the people of Azerbaijan are waiting for you, kissing you, hugging you, conveying their respect and love to you. Turkiye-Azerbaijan union is eternal!”

Recent elections – a manifestation of the people's infinite sympathy

The unequivocal support of the Azerbaijani community to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections was an expression of infinite sympathy and confidence. It is no coincidence that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was the first person to congratulate his friend and brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for getting a high percentage of votes in the first round of elections in Turkiye on May 28. It was also a clear example of absolute support and unshakable faith in President Erdogan's victory. The President of Azerbaijan was the first to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the presidential runoff in Turkiye.

In addition, the special participation of our head of state and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Turkiye was remembered for its appearance. The fact that the leader of Azerbaijan sat side by side with the leader of Turkiye in the front row and the special warm relations between the two heads of state at that event was the most important example of the value given to brotherhood.

Today, it is a logical result of the current high level of bilateral relations that the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is making his first state visit to Azerbaijan together with his spouse Emine Erdogan. It should be noted that in the classification of visits between countries, the first place is state visits of a high level nature. It is followed by official visits, official business visits, business visits, guest visits and personal visits. State visits are accompanied by special protocol rules and diplomatic ceremonies. The main goal here is to demonstrate and once again establish the highest level of interstate relations, the highest level of interstate friendship and cooperation.