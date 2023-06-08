Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman receives Swedish envoy

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva received Tobias Lorentzson, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Stating that Armenia has not yet provided information on the fate of nearly 4,000 of our compatriots who disappeared in the First Karabakh War, the Ombudswoman noted that Armenia is responsible for the gross violation of human rights and international humanitarian law. She also noted that during the period of occupation by Armenia, landmine terrorism was carried out on the lands of Azerbaijan, planted landmines created a serious obstacle to the safe return to the liberated territories and to the large-scale reconstruction and construction works. The Ombudswoman invited Sweden to participate in the demining process in the liberated territories.

The commissioner said that fact-finding missions were carried out in order to investigate facts related to violations of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law by Armenia during the war and post-war period, on-site investigations were conducted, and reports and statements based on the obtained factual materials were prepared and sent to the relevant international human rights institutions. The ombudswoman drew attention to the fact that the perpetrators of war crimes have not yet been brought to justice, which creates the basis for the recurrence of such cases.

Prospects for future cooperation in the field of protection of human rights, including gender equality, were also discussed at the meeting.