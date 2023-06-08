Turkish Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State discuss settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, along with bilateral relations, discussed a number of regional and international issues, Azernews reports citing Anadolu.

The press service of the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that Fidan and Blinken exchanged views on the prospects for Sweden's membership in NATO, the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations, the dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, the supply and modernization of F-16 aircraft and the Grain Deal.

The heads of the foreign ministries agreed on a quick re-discussion of the common agenda of the two countries.

The head of American diplomacy congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister.

