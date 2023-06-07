TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Latvia

06 June 2023 [19:00] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. Rink?vi?s,

I cordially congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Latvia.

We attach special importance to Azerbaijan-Latvia relations. I am sure that the traditional friendly ties between our countries will continue successfully in line with the interests of our peoples, and our strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation will expand even further.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your future activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Latvia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/235769.html

Print version

Views: 206

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also