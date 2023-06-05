Armenian residents of Karabakh with health problems were transported through checkpoint in Lachin from Khankendi to Armenia [VIDEO]

Armenian residents of Karabakh with health problems were transported through the checkpoint in Lachin from Khankendi to Armenia.

Azernews reports that on Monday, ambulances carrying Armenian residents of Karabakh who had health problems passed through the Lachin checkpoint to Armenia without hindrance.

We should note that the Armenian residents of Karabakh can freely use the checkpoint established by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin road at any time of the day, all conditions have been created for their unhindered passage through the checkpoint.

We should note that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment from Armenia to the Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and Azerbaijan’s State Border Service established a border checkpoint in the sovereign territories of the country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.